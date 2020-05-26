With states beginning to slowly lift coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, some families are still quarantining together. And Kane Brown is here to remind us that cherishing the special moments with the ones you love is important — even if that moment takes place in the kitchen.

On Friday (May 15), the country singer turned to social media to tease an upcoming track called “Worship.” He also gave fans a glimpse into his current life situation, as he continues to quarantine with wife Katelyn and the couple’s adorable 7-month-old daughter, Kingsley Rose.

In the Instagram post above, Brown serenades his precious baby girl and his beloved bride with the chorus of the upcoming ballad.

“Don’t get me wrong / I’m a God-fearing Christian man / But if you were a religion then / I don’t know what I’d do / Yeah, I might have to worship you,” he sings, cradling his infant daughter in one arm and using his free arm to dance with his wife.

Katelyn, of course, can’t help but smile and giggle throughout the entire clip, as her husband sweeps her off her feet with his smooth moves. She lovingly gazes into Brown’s eyes before planting kisses on her daughter’s cheek.

Midway through the clip, Katelyn takes the couple’s little blessing from Brown’s hands before the hitmaker gets down on one knee to show his affection toward his beautiful family. Fans only get to hear a portion of “Worship” before the clip comes to an end with the Browns being all wrapped up in Kingsley, whom they welcomed into the world on Oct. 29, 2019.

“Worship you," Brown captions alongside the heartwarming post with two heart emojis.

Brown, who is currently promoting his new single, “Cool Again,” has not yet shared a release date for “Worship," but both songs are expected to appear on his forthcoming EP.. The upcoming project will be the follow-up to Brown’s 2018 album, Experiment, which features his fifth consecutive No. 1 single, “Homesick.”

