Back when Kane Brown decided to cut his 2017 single "Heaven," he loved the song because it reminded him of his love story with his now-wife Katelyn. But since then, the romantic ballad has become an anthem for couples in love everywhere -- and at a Vancouver tour stop on Thursday (Dec. 15), the song was all about one older couple who took the stage for a dance as Brown performed it.

Brown led an arena full of fans in a sing-a-long serenade to the couple, who slow-danced to "Heaven" as if no one was watching. The singer beamed from the corner of the stage, applauding along with the entire crowd as the song came to an end.

According to Country Now, Brown passed the mic to the couple before their dance, allowing them to introduce themselves. The man -- who wore a black cowboy hat and jeans -- explained that he and his wife were from British Columbia, "where we grow good grapes and good wine."

Fan-captured video footage offers an up-close look at the special moment, proving how lyrics like "I don't know how heaven could be better than this," still hold meaning -- even after years of being together -- for couples in love.

Brown's Vancouver show was part of his Drunk or Dreaming Tour, an international trek that's kept him busy in 2022. In 2023, he'll embark on a U.S. leg, kicking off the new string of shows in mid-March and bringing opening acts Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LoCash along for the ride.

The singer frequently draws inspiration for his songs from his own love story, and on his most recent single, Katelyn joined him as a duet partner, too. The couple have begun hopping onstage together to perform their song, "Thank God," which is Brown's current single and comes off his Different Man album.

