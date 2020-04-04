While the touring plans of countless country artists are up in the air at the moment due to the spread of the coronavirus, Kane Brown’s tour bus will be more than equipped and ready to get back on the road when the time comes…with baby girl Kingsley in mind.

Baby Kingsley has previously traveled with her parents while Brown was touring earlier this year, and they always stock the tour bus with all the baby essentials

One of those much-needed items is called a DockATot.

“It works wonders,” Brown said during a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights. “But soon she's going to get too big for it. It’s just perfect for her because when she is on the bus, it's got two little walls that are basically the size of her head so she can’t just roll," he adds with a laugh. "If I put her in the crib, she will just roll all over the place.”

Brown and wife Katelyn also use books to help pass the time when they are staying on the tour bus with their 5-month-old daughter.

“Kate reads to [Kingsley],” says Brown, who recently snagged his fifth consecutive nNo. 1 hit with his single “Homesick,” off his current album Experiment. “[Kingsley] is more like looking at the pictures. Kate sings to her as well. She just watches you. She’s like screaming her head off and she stops immediately.”

And in case you were wondering, Kingsley just might be following in her parent’s musical footsteps.

“She cries on perfect pitch,” Brown quips.

Kane Brown Has More Songs Coming About His Baby Girl