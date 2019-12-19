All together now: Awwww! Kane Brown has been sharing plenty of photos of his new baby girl, Kingsley Rose, and all we have to say is: "OMG, those eyes!"

Brown's latest shared photo of baby Kingsley is, apparently, also his phone wallpaper, and the country star says he can't help but smile every time he sees it. In the pic, Kingsley is wearing a red plaid fleece, and she looks particularly cozy in the hooded top -- but it's her sweet blue eyes that really stop us in our tracks.

Brown and wife Katelyn welcomed their baby girl to the world in late October. She's the couple's first child, and was born about one year after they got married in October of 2018.

"It's amazing. It's better than what I would imagine," Brown says of fatherhood. "Every time I look at her, I see me."

Brown's father wasn't in the picture when the future country star was growing up, so the arrival of his daughter has been an especially poignant moment for the singer. Soon after Kingsley's birth, Brown dropped "For My Daughter," inspired by his own childhood and his new role as a father.

"I don't want her to grow up fast, but I can't wait for her to grow up so I can just help her in life and just get her on the right path," Brown says of his baby girl. "It's exciting."

In 2020, Brown will hit the road for his Worldwide Beautiful Tour with Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson as his opening acts. The tour launches with a string of international dates on Feb. 2 in Dublin, Ireland, before turning back to the U.S. -- and, yes, Brown says he plans to bring his baby girl out on the road.

