Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are sporting matching new tattoos in honor of their baby girl, Kingsley. The couple have shared photos on social media to show off the new ink.

Brown performed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 9, and the couple called their friend, tattoo artist Bubba Irwin, to come to the venue and tattoo Kingsley's name on Brown's neck.

Irwin shared video of the process to his Instagram:

The results are clearly visible in a photo Brown shared to Instagram, in which he is holding his adorable baby girl tenderly.

According to iHeartCountry, Katelyn posted to her Instagram Stories to confirm her new ink, sharing, "I literally just got a ton of messages about my tattoo. Yes, it is new. When Kane played the Staples Center, our friend Bubba came out and tattooed 'Kingsley' on my arm and on Kane’s neck."

The couple welcomed Kingsley Rose, their first child, in October of 2019. Brown released a song titled "For My Daughter" in honor of his baby girl, in which he vows to be there for her in the way his own father was not for him.

Brown is slated to launch his Worldwide Beautiful Tour with a run of dates in Europe, beginning on Feb. 2 in Dublin, Ireland. The North American leg of the tour launches on Feb. 29 in Atlantic City, N.J., and continues through May 9. Brown is planning to bring his wife and daughter out on the road for some of the upcoming dates.