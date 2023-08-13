You've heard of dad jokes -- now check out Kane Brown's dad dance moves.

The singer treated his two young daughters to some fancy footwork at home in a recent social media, and the girls -- three-and-a-half-year-old Kingsley Rose and one-and-a-half-year-old Kodi Jane -- seemed a little unsure what to think about the whole thing.

In the clip, Brown busts out his best moves, complete with airplane arms, knocking knees and something that can be only described as a "back pain" dance. Despite all his enthusiasm, the singer's kids don't join in -- they stand there and watch him, occasionally making eye contact with each other, and at one point, Kingsley turns to grin at someone behind the camera.

Though Kingsley and Kodi might be puzzled about their dad's dance moves, there is one move they know: Once he sits down on the floor, the two kids rush him for a big, sweet group hug.

"Love these little puddins," Brown wrote in the caption of the video.

The song they're dancing to might sound familiar to fans, too: It's Brown's voice, presumably singing an unreleased new song. In fact, it's not the first time he's teased this particular audio. Back in March, Brown shared another snippet of what sounds like the same new song. "If we'd have never met, heaven knows where I'd be / Girl, you got it all, there ain't nothin' that I need / Besides you beside me," he sings in the lyrics, against a prominent fiddle line.

Most recently, Brown teamed up with Mickey Guyton for a duet called "Nothing Compares to You."