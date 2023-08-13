Kane Brown&#8217;s Daughters Seem a Little Confused By His Dance Moves [Watch]

Kane Brown’s Daughters Seem a Little Confused By His Dance Moves [Watch]

Theo Wargo, Getty Images/Instagram

You've heard of dad jokes -- now check out Kane Brown's dad dance moves.

The singer treated his two young daughters to some fancy footwork at home in a recent social media, and the girls -- three-and-a-half-year-old Kingsley Rose and one-and-a-half-year-old Kodi Jane -- seemed a little unsure what to think about the whole thing.

In the clip, Brown busts out his best moves, complete with airplane arms, knocking knees and something that can be only described as a "back pain" dance. Despite all his enthusiasm, the singer's kids don't join in -- they stand there and watch him, occasionally making eye contact with each other, and at one point, Kingsley turns to grin at someone behind the camera.

Though Kingsley and Kodi might be puzzled about their dad's dance moves, there is one move they know: Once he sits down on the floor, the two kids rush him for a big, sweet group hug.

"Love these little puddins," Brown wrote in the caption of the video.

The song they're dancing to might sound familiar to fans, too: It's Brown's voice, presumably singing an unreleased new song. In fact, it's not the first time he's teased this particular audio. Back in March, Brown shared another snippet of what sounds like the same new song. "If we'd have never met, heaven knows where I'd be / Girl, you got it all, there ain't nothin' that I need / Besides you beside me," he sings in the lyrics, against a prominent fiddle line.

Most recently, Brown teamed up with Mickey Guyton for a duet called "Nothing Compares to You."

20 Kane Brown Songs Every Fan Has Memorized

Kane Brown has built himself quite the career: He's come a long way since 2015, when he released his first single, "Used to Love You Sober." Prior to that, Brown was covering other country stars' songs for social media. Now, he is a star, with nine No. 1 hits under his belt, including a special duet with his wife Katelyn. There's no ceiling to this Tennessee boy's success!
Filed Under: Kane Brown
Categories: Country Kid Pictures, Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country