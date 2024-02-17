Katy Perry has revealed that she plans to leave American Idol after its upcoming Season 22, and in a new interview, her fellow Idol judge, Lionel Richie, shares his stunned reaction when he first heard the news.

Perry made headlines all over the world when she dropped her bombshell news during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (Feb. 12).

"I think this will be, probably be my last show. I mean, my last season for Idol," she said during the interview, adding that she had not yet informed Richie or Idol's other celebrity judge, Luke Bryan.

"Well, they'll find out tonight!" she quipped when Kimmel asked how they'd reacted to the news.

Perry cited her desire to explore more opportunities as an artist as her primary reason for stepping away from the show.

During a subsequent appearance on Kimmel's show on Wednesday (Feb. 14), Richie admits Perry's news took him completely by surprise.

"I'm not mad" about Perry's choice, he assures Kimmel in the clip below. “It just made me run off the road when I first heard about it! My phone blew up.”

The veteran pop superstar says Perry's decision "makes sense."

“The reason I love coming on the show here with you, and the reason I’m doing American Idol, is because I have 400 years of stories and a life in the music business. I have things that I’ve done," Richie tells Kimmel. "And so when Katy says I want to go and create some stories, remember that she’s young…But the point is, is that you have to take some time and actually be an artist.”

Richie remained mum on who he's like to see replace Perry, saying that the show's producers are being "tight-lipped" about who they're considering.

"I don’t even know," he states, "but I’m telling you it’s going to be really interesting.”

Season 22 of American Idol premieres on Sunday (Feb. 18) on ABC.

See the Stunning Salaries of the 'American Idol' Judges The new season of American Idol is about to launch, and the judging panel of Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry will be laughing all the way to the bank. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Country 'American Idol' Stars Who Disappeared We cheered for them. We voted for them. We followed them. Then, these seven American Idol stars vanished. Or, at least it seems like it.

What happened to some of country music's best American Idol contestants over the last 20 years? This list of country American Idol stars who disappeared includes a winner, a runner-up and a third place finisher, plus several early cuts who enjoyed radio success before losing touch with fans.