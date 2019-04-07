Keith Urban Is the 2019 ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year

It's a clean sweep for Keith Urban. The singer won his first ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year on Sunday night (April 7). The honor comes six months after he won the CMA honor.

"To the fans out there you are amazing," Urban said in accepting the award. "You have no idea how much it means to me." Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Chris Stapleton were also nominated for ACM Entertainer of the Year.

Looking at his wife Nicole Kidman in the audience and panicking as a long walk-up to the stage took most of his thank you speech time, Urban thanked "Baby girl" and his daughters.

"Country radio I love you so much. Thank you so much," he said during an emotional speech. He was nominated in two categories, including Male Artist of the Year, an honor that went to Thomas Rhett.

Urban, a 2019 Taste of Country Festival headliner, has had a great year. A strong stage show helped solidify the honors for him, while he's continued to notch hit songs from his Graffiti U album. During the 2019 ACM Awards he actually performed a cover of a song called "Burden," originally cut by Foy Vance. He then released the song digitally.

Lifetime, Urban has nine ACM Awards. His first came in 2001 with New Male Vocalist.