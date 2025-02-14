Keith Urban is spending some time in his home country of Australia while Nicole Kidman is back in Nashville with the kids, but he seems to be staying plenty busy.

During a stop at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, he visited a local tourist spot, the Big Golden Guitar.

He met some fans there, but he probably wasn't expecting one of them to drop to one knee right in front of him. But that's what happened, which meant Urban was a part of a truly one-of-a-kind marriage proposal.

In the video, captured by the venue's account, you can see a visibly elated Urban holding his hands over his mouth as he awaits the mystery woman's answer.

Fortunately, she said yes.

Urban jumps for joy and joins in the celebration with the couple, clearly just as excited as they are to be part of the special moment.

Fans loved the unique content, but they had jokes, too: "Imagine ... she wants to say no, but says yes because Keith Urban is there. Only Joking. congratulations."

Adds someone else: "Look at his boots!" referring to Urban's oversized, chunky boots.

Others are pointing out just how epic of a moment this was for the happy couple: "Imagine your first hug after getting engaged is from Keith Urban! That's a story for the grandkids!"

Urban knows a thing or two about happy endings: He and wife Nicole Kidman will celebrate 19 years married this June.

