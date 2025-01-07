When Keith Urban attended the Golden Globes with his wife Nicole Kidman on Sunday (Jan 5), he must have suspected that he could be the butt of a joke or two during the opening monologue — especially with host Nikki Glaser on stage.

The comedienne did not disappoint when she called out the "kooky koala" and thanked him for pushing his wife to work harder.

However, she insinuated that his motivation techniques may not have been intentional.

"This is your 20th Golden Globe nomination," Glaser says, addressing Kidman (watch below). "I mean, incredible. Thank you so much for all of your hard work. Thank you. Thank you for working so hard."

Then, she sets her sights on Urban.

"And thank you to Keith Urban for playing guitar around the house so much that she wants to leave and make 18 movies a year," she jokes. "Keep strumming, you kooky koala."

Nicole Kidman's Glamorous Weekend

In addition to attending the Golden Globes, Kidman was honored at the 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Awards, held on Friday (Jan. 3) in Palm Springs, Calif. She accepted the International Star Award.

The following day, she was on had for W Magazine's Annual Best Performances party. The star-studded event took place a the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Saturday (Jan. 4). Kidman was a part of the publication's Best Performances Issue for 2025.

The Academy Award winner had another family member by her side that night: Her daughter, Sunday Rose. Kidman wore a pantsuit ensemble, while Sunday wore a two-piece baby blue set, topped off with black tights and a blazer.

