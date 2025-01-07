Keith Urban Was Absolutely Roasted at the Golden Globes: &#8216;You Kooky Koala&#8217; [Watch]

Keith Urban Was Absolutely Roasted at the Golden Globes: ‘You Kooky Koala’ [Watch]

Jason Kempin, Getty Images/@GoldenGlobes, YouTube

When Keith Urban attended the Golden Globes with his wife Nicole Kidman on Sunday (Jan 5), he must have suspected that he could be the butt of a joke or two during the opening monologue — especially with host Nikki Glaser on stage.

The comedienne did not disappoint when she called out the "kooky koala" and thanked him for pushing his wife to work harder.

However, she insinuated that his motivation techniques may not have been intentional.

"This is your 20th Golden Globe nomination," Glaser says, addressing Kidman (watch below). "I mean, incredible. Thank you so much for all of your hard work. Thank you. Thank you for working so hard."

Then, she sets her sights on Urban.

"And thank you to Keith Urban for playing guitar around the house so much that she wants to leave and make 18 movies a year," she jokes. "Keep strumming, you kooky koala."

Nicole Kidman's Glamorous Weekend

In addition to attending the Golden Globes, Kidman was honored at the 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Awards, held on Friday (Jan. 3) in Palm Springs, Calif. She accepted the International Star Award.

The following day, she was on had for W Magazine's Annual Best Performances party. The star-studded event took place a the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Saturday (Jan. 4). Kidman was a part of the publication's Best Performances Issue for 2025.

The Academy Award winner had another family member by her side that night: Her daughter, Sunday Rose. Kidman wore a pantsuit ensemble, while Sunday wore a two-piece baby blue set, topped off with black tights and a blazer.

Charley Gallay,Getty Images for W Magazine
loading...

Cute Photos of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman That Capture Their Love

Since their chance meeting in 2005, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been one of the cutest couples in the spotlight. The pair were quick to get married and have kept the fire alive in their marriage for nearly 20 years. Urban and Kidman also share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

What makes their relationship so special? Their undying support of one another. Despite busy jobs in high-profile industries, the two make time for one another. Which usually results in a cute photo or two.
Filed Under: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Videos

More From Taste of Country