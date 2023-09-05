Keith Urban Shares a Great Jimmy Buffett Story
Keith Urban stopped his show to reflect on Jimmy Buffett's life and legacy on Saturday night (Sept. 2). He also remembered an impromptu performance with the "Margaritaville" singer before covering two classic hits.
- Jimmy Buffett died at 76 on Sept. 1.
- Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band and Kenny Chesney are among those who paid tribute to him.
- Urban's concert took place at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, N.J.
Video shared to Urban's Instagram finds him recalling a trip to St. Barts in the Caribbean with his wife Nicole Kidman. Buffett and his wife Jane invited them to dinner.
"Jimmy said to me, 'Man you should grab your guitar. There's a bar in town and I'm sure if we take our guitars they'll let us sit it," he remembered, pausing for the audience to laugh.
"So, me and Jimmy carrying our guitars down the street in St. Barts and we go to this cool bar and we sang a couple of songs."
Photos of the moment were splashed on the video screen behind Urban as he talked. Quickly he started to play once again, singing a verse and chorus of "Come Monday" and all of "Margaritaville."
Tributes to Buffett reached far beyond country music, or even music. Actor Donnie Wahlberg, wrestler Ric Flair and former president Bill Clinton are among those moved to share a word on social media.
The "Cheeseburger in Paradise" singer's death was a surprise. Even though he'd been postponing or canceling concerts for most of 2023, few knew the severity of his health issues.