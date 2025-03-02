After two young fans came to Keith Urban's Las Vegas show with a pair of elaborate home-made signs, he just couldn't let them go home empty-handed.

The "High" singer was onstage performing his Vegas residency set last month when he noticed two battery-powered signs blinking at him from the crowd. He stopped and took notice, even grabbing a pair of binoculars to try and make out what it said.

Turns out, the signs belonged to five-year-old Connor and his little sister Emma, who traveled with their parents all the way from their home state of California to see their favorite country artist play.

When he realized that a pair of small children were waving the signs, Urban invited them both up to join him onstage.

"You guys both wanna come up here? Come up here. You've got battery-operated signs," he joked.

These kids' love for Urban's music is way more than casual fandom. Connor was wearing a Keith Urban shirt and strumming a toy guitar as he watched the show, while Emma was rocking a glittery head-to-toe pink outfit, complete with sparkling cowboy boots.

Read More: Keith Urban Wouldn't Wear This, So He Was Told He Would Fail

Onstage, little Connor told Urban that it was his fourth time seeing the singer live in concert -- but his mom quickly corrected him to say it was his fifth, since the first time he attended Urban's show was when she was pregnant with him.

"Oh, that's insane. Amazing," the singer replied. "Was he kicking all night long?"

Urban and Connor then had a brief chat, during which the long boy revealed that his favorite song was a throwback: "Where the Blacktop Ends," which Urban released back in 1999. "Do you wanna play guitar or anything like that one day?" Urban asked.

After a hilariously long pause, the boy shot back, "Maybe!"

According to Connor's sign, he's fulfilled many of the items on his Urban-related wish list already: During previous meetings, Urban signed his guitar and gave him a pick. But he fulfilled the last item on his list right there onstage, snapping a photo with Urban.

As for whether or not he has musical aspirations? According to a comment on her original TikTok post of the meeting, his mom said that Connor's feeling inspired to pursue some artistic dreams of his own after meeting his favorite star.

"It's all the kids can talk about," she wrote in response to one comment. "Connor's birthday was on Wednesday after the concert and he told me, 'I figured out what I want for my birthday, mom! I want to learn how to really play guitar.'"

Connor and Emma just might have the chance to see Urban on the road again soon. The singer is booked to begin his 2025 High and Alive World Tour this spring.