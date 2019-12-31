Keith Urban is preparing to play Nashville's New Year's Eve concert once again, and he is sharing pictures and video on Instagram.

This marks the fourth straight year Urban has headlined Music City Midnight at Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, and while he's mixed up his set with covers and special guests before (specifically, one very special guest we'll get to in a moment), 2020 promises to be truly star-studded. On Tuesday morning (Dec. 31) Urban shared a few pictures including one side by side with rocker Stevie Nicks:

Find video of his New Year's Eve rehearsal at his Instagram story page. Additional performers on the bill leading up to the ball drop include Ashley McBryde, Jason Isbell, the Struts, Amanda Shires, Bren Joy, Kalie Shorr, DJ Dave Audé and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. It looks like he may even do a song with McBryde, too!

Urban played the Nashville gig for the first time in 2016 and did a medley of songs from hitmakers lost that year. Wife Nicole Kidman joined him on stage for that moment, and the video went viral. She's surprised him on stage in recent years as well, but the 52-year-old says he never really knows when that's going to happen.

Long story short, expect plenty of surprises in Nashville on New Year's Eve night, where the weather should be quite agreeable. Clear skies and temperatures in the low 30s are expected at midnight on Jan. 1, 2020.