Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's decision to divorce after 19 years came as a huge surprise to fans. But behind the scenes, it may have been building for some time, reportedly fueled in part by differing views on how to support each other’s high-powered careers, according to one source.

What Went Wrong in Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Marriage?

Kidman and Urban married in 2006, and she significantly scaled back her A-list acting career afterward, while he continued to actively pursue his music career.

Kidman took a big step back from acting after the couple welcomed their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith, who are now 17 and 14 years old.

A source close to the family tells People that Kidman was “all about them” when the girls were younger. But as they grew older, she returned to a much more active work schedule — with her daughters’ full support.

For Urban, however, "it's been the opposite," the source says.

"Keith was used to her being supportive of his career. He's not been as supportive as she hoped."

In recent years, Kidman has taken on a number of high-profile television and film projects, including Lioness, Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, Babygirl, and more. Most recently, she filmed Practical Magic 2 in London, while Urban spent much of 2024 on the road with his High and Alive World Tour.

Sources tell People that the couple just grew apart as their careers kept them away from each other, and Urban was the one who decided to separate.

People also reports that many in Urban's inner circle were not surprised by the news.

“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,” a source says.

According to that source, it “really hasn’t been a secret” that the couple have “been living separately for a while now."

When Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Split?

According to TMZ's initial report, the 58-year-old movie star and the 57-year-old country singer have been living apart since the beginning of the summer. The celebrity gossip outlet first broke the news on Monday (Sept. 29).

What's Been Said About Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Split?

Neither Kidman nor Urban has commented publicly on their split.

Are Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Divorcing?

Yes. Kidman filed for divorce on Tuesday (Sept. 30).

The divorce filing revealed that the split had been in the works for a while, and the details were already settled privately.

A source said Kidman had been "fighting to save the marriage."

"Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed,” an insider tells People. “She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on."

