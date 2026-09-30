Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman stunned fans when they abruptly divorced in 2025, and one year later, the rampant speculation about their lives remains as both move forward separately.

When Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Split?

According to TMZ's initial report, the then-58-year-old movie star and 57-year-old country singer had been living apart since the beginning of the Summer of 2025 before their divorce.

However, Kidman listed Sept. 30, 2025, as the date of separation in her filing — the day she filed for divorce.

Who Got the Kids in Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Divorce?

Kidman retained principal physical custody of the couple's daughters, then-17-year-old Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who was 14 at the time.

Kidman gets custody of the girls 306 days per year, while Urban now has them 59 days each year.

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Per their agreement, Kidman cares for her daughters Monday through Saturday, while Urban gets them on Sundays and every other weekend, with revolving holiday schedules.

Urban and Kidman make major parenting decisions together, and they have agreed not to speak ill of each other or their families to their children.

Who Kept the House in Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Divorce?

According to multiple reports, Kidman and the former couple's daughters still live in the family's main residence in Nashville, and will continue to at least until the girls are grown and out of the house.

Urban is now living separately in his own home in Nashville.

How Much Money Was at Stake in Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Divorce?

The New Zealand Herald estimated Urban's net worth at $114 million in 2025, while Kidman was worth a reported $375 million.

Neither former spouse is paying any form of alimony or support, and each one retains ownership of everything they owned in their own name before and during the marriage.

What Have Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Said About Their Divorce?

Neither Kidman nor Urban has commented directly on their divorce in public.

Are Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Dating Anyone Else After Their Divorce?

Urban's dating life has been the subject of intense speculation since news of the divorce broke.

He was rumored to be linked to his tour opening act, Maggie Baugh, in the months after the divorce. Those rumors remained entirely unsubstantiated, and there's no evidence to suggest that they were true.

READ MORE: Nicole Kidman Felt '"Fearful" About Future After Keith Urban Divorce

He was then rumored to be in a romance with another one of his tour openers, Karly Scott Collins. The Daily Mail reported in January 2026 that Urban and Collins were living together.

However, Collins turned to Instagram to refute the rumor, calling it "ridiculous and untrue."

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Kidman has also been the subject of rumors that linked her with actors Simon Baker and Jacob Elordi.

She has been photographed with businessman Michael Reinstein in recent months, sparking rumors of a new romance.

She has not commented publicly on any of those rumors.

Have Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Been in Contact Since Their Divorce?

Since they are co-parenting, the answer is presumably yes.

The initial ice between them appears to be thawing, at least in public. Urban publicly wished Kidman a happy birthday in June, and she posted a Father's Day message for him one day later.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Relationship Through the Years Photos of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, through their years. The couple married in 2006 but in September 2025 it was revealed they'd separated.

On Jan. 6, 2026, the divorce was finalized thus ending their nearly 20-year relationship. Of course they'll still carry on as parents to two daughters. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes