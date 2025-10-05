Keith Urban has now played three shows since his divorce from Nicole Kidman went public in late September.

That also makes three shows in a row that he's opted not to play "The Fighter."

However, he has played another song that some fans have linked to his split from Kidman.

That's "You'll Think of Me," a track off Urban's 2002 Golden Road album. It is perhaps his best-known breakup song.

Read More: Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Who Gets What in the Divorce?

Urban sang "You'll Think of Me" during his Oct. 2 performance in Hershey, Pa., which was the first show he played after his divorce news came out.

He also embellished the lyrics, changing "Take your space and take your reasons" to "Take your space and your stupid bulls--t reasons."

Watch Keith Urban Sing "You'll Think of Me" at His First Show After Divorce News

Was Urban referencing his breakup in the lyric change? It's hard to say.

The singer is a notoriously free-flowing performer, who makes small lyric changes in live performances all the time.

Read More: Keith Urban Made 3 Changes to His Tour After Nicole Kidman Split

He's also famous for his passion onstage, so it's not a huge surprise that he'd be getting into the character of the song as he sang for the crowd.

He's even changed lyrics in this line of "You'll Think of Me" in the past. But adding "stupid bulls--t reasons" is a little stronger of a change than Urban would typically make.

Some fans thought there was a clear link between the embellishment and Urban's personal feelings toward his divorce.

"I've seen him sing this live before but never with this emotion," one fan wrote in the comments section of the fan-filmed TikTok video.

"He is hurting," another said.

"He's always very passionate when he performs this song. But this was next level," a third opined.

However, some thought those fans were reading too much into the moment.

"He's been singing it like that for years, fools," a commenter said.

"He always add this lyrics...I don't see what the big deal is," added another.

Why Isn't Keith Urban Playing 'The Fighter' at His Shows?

The obvious theory is that Urban cut "The Fighter" from his set list in order to avoid feeding the rumor mill.

In the wake of his split from Kidman, public speculation began linking Urban to his multi-instrumentalist Maggie Baugh, an up-and-coming singer-songwriter who's also done some touring with Urban during his current High and Alive World Tour.

The romance rumors stem from a video of Urban and Baugh onstage together, in which he changed a lyric to sing, "Maggie, I'll be your guitar player."

Read More: Keith Urban + Maggie Baugh: The Truth is Obvious, But Not Convenient

There's really no evidence to suggest that Baugh and Urban are anything more than colleagues.

A closer look at the videos -- and at Urban's history of performing the song with a variety of duet partners, including his original recording partner Carrie Underwood -- make this rumor look even more baseless.

Did Keith Urban Cut Out "The Fighter" Just to Keep His Set List Fresh?

On Saturday (Oct. 4), TMZ cited an anonymous source who claimed that Urban excluded "The Fighter" from his set list simply as a way to keep the show fresh, and that he frequently makes changes to his set lists.

That's true, but "The Fighter" -- which ranks No. 22 in Setlist.fm's list of his most-played songs in his career to date -- has been a fixture of Urban's High and Alive World Tour.

He's played it 27 times on this tour so far, including nearly all of the dates in the weeks before his divorce news broke.

Is Keith Urban Cutting All His Songs About Nicole Kidman Out of His Shows?

Probably not.

Urban has recorded many songs that he's said were inspired by Kidman or his marriage, including "Gemini," "Without You" and "Female."

Read More: The Best Keith Urban Songs About Nicole Kidman

He hasn't played those songs at his recent shows, but in fairness, none of them are part of his current set list.

Across Urban's live career as a whole, "The Fighter" is his most-played song out of all the songs he's said Kidman inspired.

After that is "Once in a Lifetime," which he wrote for Kidman before their wedding. Urban last performed that song in May 2023, according to Setlist.fm.

"Without You" hasn't been a regular part of his set list since late 2023, and another Kidman-inspired song, "Got it Right This Time," hasn't shown up much in his live show since 2008.

Simply put, Urban has a lot of hit songs. Many of them are excluded from his set list simply in order to leave enough room for the mega-hits like "Somebody Like You" and "Days Go By."