Keith Urban's seven-minute medley of rock and pop hits during his New Year's Eve concert in Nashville paid tribute to legends lost in 2019.

The country singer held an acoustic guitar and stood alone to sing songs by Roxette, Cream, the Monkees, the Cars and more. "My Best Friend's Girl" and "You Might Think" tipped a hat to Ric Ocasek of the Cars, who died in September. The famous chords of "Sunshine of Your Love" tributed Ginger Baker of Cream (at 4 minutes), who died in October.

A cover of Florida Georgia Line's "H.O.L.Y." honored songwriter Busbee. "Baby Hold on to Me" and "Two Tickets to Paradise" honored rocker Eddie Money. By this point, Urban's full band had re-joined for much of the final two minutes of a medley that closed with the Cars songs.

The tribute is something Urban has done during previous New Year's Eve shows. Most famously he honored David Bowie, Glenn Frey, Leonard Cohen, Merle Haggard and Prince during a medley that feature Nicole Kidman's dancing in 2016. Organizers estimate that a crowd approaching 200,000 attended the annual downtown Nashville New Year's Eve party in 2019, setting a record. Stevie Nicks and Ashley McBryde also joined him onstage during his set.

WATCH: Keith Urban's 2016 New year's Eve Tribute: