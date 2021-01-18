Kelly Clarkson covering the Chicks' "Sin Wagon" is a country music fan's dream come true.

The bouncy rendition arrives as part of Clarkson's "Kellyoke" karaoke portion of her daytime variety vehicle, The Kelly Clarkson Show. As viewers know, the segment has come to be one of the most surprising and entertaining parts of the program.

As seen in a video shared on Jan. 14, the singer and TV host used the time to spotlight the Chicks' rakish tune from their 1999 album, Fly.

On her show, Clarkson often highlights songs by fellow musicians with unique cover versions. Tunes by artists as varied as Taylor Swift, Brooks & Dunn and Bette Midler have appeared on "Kellyoke" in the past. To wit, watch Clarkson's entertaining "Sin Wagon" in the video above.

Though it was never released as a single — a surprising fact in its own right, seeing as how eight of Fly's 14 songs were officially serviced to radio — "Sin Wagon" is a fan favorite from the Chicks' mid-period, back when the Natalie Maines-led trio was still known as the Dixie Chicks.

Clarkson embodies the song's gung-ho spirit perfectly, delivering with gusto the unforgettable refrain of, "Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition / Need a little bit more of my twelve-ounce nutrition / One more helpin' of what I've been havin' / I'm takin' my turn on the sin wagon."

Released on Aug. 31, 1999, Fly cemented the Chicks' position as one of the most important acts in country. Their previous album, 1998's Wide Open Spaces, had launched them as a commercial force, and Fly completed the job, landing those aforementioned eight massive singles with numbers such as "Goodbye Earl," "Heartbreak Town" and "Some Days You Gotta Dance."

More recently, the Chicks turned over a new leaf with their 2020 name change and the first album they released under the retooled moniker, Gaslighter, the group's first studio effort in 14 years.

Clarkson's "Kellyoke" has included plenty of country music over the past year or so. Her repertoire includes Billy Currington's "Let Me Down Easy," Blake Shelton's "I'm Sorry" and Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine." She also previously covered the Chicks' "Cowboy Take Me Away."