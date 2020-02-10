See Kelsea Ballerini’s Vulnerable Live ‘Homecoming Queen?’ on ‘Kimmel’

Kelsea Ballerini made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (Feb. 6), where she performed her latest single "Homecoming Queen" and her most recent release, the vulnerable "LA."

Ballerini gently sang "I’ve got a love n’ hate relationship with LA," across the atmospheric mid-tempo song.

"LA" finds the Tennessee-born singer exposing feelings of insecurity and inadequacy as she visits the glitz and glamour of California's hub of celebrities: "I’ve got some famous friends that I could call but I don’t know if I’m cool enough / what’s worse than spending time alone is one of them not picking up."

Ballerini is credited as the sole writer on the song, and it unfolds as if it were a direct page from her personal diary. There is not a topic that is off limits, from her worries about being invited to a party to different levels of fame, to any grief the singer might receive from back home if she were to move to the famed city.

"If I lay down my hair in the ocean air, will Tennessee be mad at me?" she asks.

The singer's performance of "LA" did not make it to air and was published as an online performance. On TV, her emotional performance of "Homecoming Queen" found her exploring various themes, including self-discovery. The track was written by Ballerini, Jimmy Robbins and Nicolle Galyon.

Both "LA" and "Homecoming Queen" will appear on Ballerini's third studio album, Kelsea, which will be released on March 20. To promote the album, Ballerini will be teaming up with pop singer Halsey for an episode of CMT Crossroads on March 25. Watch their collaboration on Halsey's song "Graveyard."

Watch Kelsea Ballerini Perform "LA" on Kimmel

