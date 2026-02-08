RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch — Kelsey Hart Is One of Country Music&#8217;s Most Relatable Rising Stars

RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch — Kelsey Hart Is One of Country Music’s Most Relatable Rising Stars

Curb

Kelsey Hart has a big year ahead of him in 2026 after several career breakthroughs in recent years.

His relatable songs and burgeoning success made him an easy choice for Taste of Country's RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Kelsey Hart?

Hart is a Kentucky native who's been writing songs for other artists for several years.

He signed a deal with Curb Records in 2023 and released his first solo single, "Life With You," in November of that year. The song gave him a Top 25 debut hit, and it served as the title song of his debut album, which dropped in May of 2024.

What Are Kelsey Hart's Top Songs?

"Life With You" has been his biggest hit so far, and it's a perfect example of the sort of relatable Everyman quality that makes his songs special.

He's just released a new song titled "Anything Like You," which was inspired by him becoming a first-time father.

What Are Kelsey Hart's Career Highlights?

Hart has written songs for other artists including Jake Owen, Dylan Scott and Trace Adkins.

As an artist, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut in June of 2024, and "Life With You" landed him a Gold single, as well as reaching No. 1 on SiriusXM's The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown.

He's earned more than 251 million career streams and more than 36 million views on YouTube, and has a total social media audience of more than a million followers.

What's Next for Kelsey Hart in 2026?

Hart just released "Anything Like You," and he's supporting Dylan Scott on Scott's 'Till I Can't, I Will Tour in 2026.

He is also slated to perform at the CRS New Faces of Country Music showcase in March.

Keep up with Hart's tour dates and more via his official website.

