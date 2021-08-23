Kenny Chesney Celebrates Life in ‘Beautiful World’ Video [Watch]

Kenny Chesney is in a blissed-out state of mind in his new "Beautiful World" video. The video weaves together footage from various trips to the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and beyond, with lyrics that touch on well-worn Chesney themes.

"In my favorite pair of salt-water-sun-bleached jeans / I got a cold one coming and some songs to sing / My guitar's got brand new strings / It's a big old beautiful world," the beach-tied country singer sings in the first verse.

In a press release, Chesney says that the video was inspired by the "happiness and passion" he feels while performing for his fans, whom he calls No Shoes Nation:

"I was thinking about that feeling, thinking about how I could maybe capture it – and give it back to the people, and it hit me: show them some of the best days of my life out on the water."

In June, Chesney announced that his Here and Now Tour — originally called the Chillaxifiation Tour and slotted for a 2020 run — would be pushed to 2022. He explained in a press release that he was choosing to postpone the tour rather than have to turn fans away due to reduced capacities at different venues.

While fans won't be able to see the singer in concert until next year, they can take comfort in knowing that Chesney is still sharing his world with them. "The beauty, the easy way the sun hangs in the sky and the water just goes on and on? It makes you happy just to see it," Chesney says. "So from me to No Shoes Nation, until we’re together again, take this video and remember, it really is a beautiful world."