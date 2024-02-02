Living life to the full and seizing the day are core sentiments that take center stage in Kenny Chesney’s new song, “Just to Say We Did.”

Chesney penned the song with hit songwriters Brett James, David Lee Murphy and Matt Dragstrem, and it’s a soaring anthem about chasing dreams and courageously taking chances to check off items on one's bucket list.

“Just to say we did / Just to feel alive / To take a leap of faith / To feel that kind of high / Tonight let's turn it up / Fall in love wild and catch enough buzz / To just ride them crazy horses / Runnin' through our heads / Just to say we did,” Chesney renders jubilantly in the universally relatable chorus.

“What can I say? ‘Just to Say We Did’ sounds like me and my friends growing up, and so many people I’ve met along the way,” Chesney says in a press release. “It’s a song where whatever it is, why not? Get out there and live, shoot your shot, do that bucket list thing — just to say you did. When you can boil down how to create real joy into three minutes that feels this good, I want to sing that song.”

“And I think this summer when we’re out on the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, ‘Just to Say We Did’ is a lot of the energy we live on,” he continues. “Not just my road family, but all those crazy, awesome folks pulling up and tailgating out in the parking lots where No Shoes Nation comes to life every weekend. We picked this song as the next grat track for them, too.”

“Just to Say We Did” serves as the latest preview of Chesney’s new album, Born, due out March 29. Its lead single, “Take Her Home,” is approaching the Top 20 of the Mediabase Country chart.

Chesney’s 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour kicks off April 20 in Tampa, Fla. Tickets are available now at the singer's website.