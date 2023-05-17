Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

Kenny Chesney is definitely on the list of country music's elite few. He has sold millions of records worldwide, still sells out stadiums after nearly 30 years in the business, is very well respected for his philanthropic work and also has his hands in many different projects outside of music.

Chesney is in a prime position to one day be asked to perform at the event of all events, the Super Bowl halftime show. Many country artists have performed at the Super Bowl before, so it wouldn't be out of left field for the "American Kids" hitmaker to be asked. But would he do it?

During a recent appearance on TC & Dina B. on WKIS-FM, Chesney was asked if he had the chance, would he perform at the Super Bowl? His answer was kind of surprising:

"I’m not saying that if I was asked to do the Super Bowl, that I would say no. I would probably say yes. But I feel like it's the KISS OF DEATH."

The country star referred back to when Bruce Springsteen played Super Bowl halftime in 2009, and he did great, but got slammed after doing so by critics. Chesney talks later in the interview about how he would much rather be in the box seats, drinking a beer at the Super Bowl than playing the field.

"If I've got the choice to have all that stress leading up to it, or sit in a suite with my dad and have a beer . . . I'm probably going to do that."

One thing is for sure, Chesney has no problem whatsoever selling out football stadiums all across America, so one would think he would be a sure shot for a performer at a future Super Bowl halftime show. The question remains though, would he say yes or no?

Kenny Chesney is currently on tour, and there's no word yet on a release date for his next project. The last country artist to be part of a Super Bowl halftime show was Shania Twain in 2003.

