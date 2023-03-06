Kid Rock is headed out on the road in June and July for a brief run of dates. On Monday (March 6), the singer announced shows in four cities, including a stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and a hometown show in his native Detroit.

Billed as the No Snowflakes Summer Concert, the four-date run will feature a different special guest in each city. Chris Janson is up first, joining Rock in Austin, Texas, and Marcus King, Travis Tritt and Michigan rock act Grand Funk Railroad will follow.

Find Tickets to Kid Rock's Upcoming Shows

It's unclear why Rock chose to perform under the "No Snowflakes" banner for this particular string of shows, though his distaste for liberal, "easily offended" millennials is longstanding and well-documented. In late 2021, his song "Don't Tell Me How to Live" expressed his vitriol toward "cancel culture," "fake news" and more topical politicized buzzwords — including "snowflake."

The No Snowflakes Summer Concert announcement follows last year's Bad Reputation Tour, which Rock wrapped in September. Grand Funk Railroad also joined the bill of that trek. As is his wont, Rock enlisted a blend of country and rock acts for the tour, and he's continuing that trend this time around as he pulls a mix of country traditionalists, outsiders and rockers to join him for his four-date summer 2023 jaunt.

When "Don't Tell Me How to Live" arrived in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported that it was the first release off of an ambitious, 50-track triple album that was in the works from Rock. That project set out to deliver 10 hip-hop songs, 10 rock songs and 10 country songs, plus 20 unreleased tracks. That album has yet to materialize, though the singer did release Bad Reputation — an 18-track Southern rock and country album with political and pro-Donald Trump lyrical overtones — in March 2022.

Tickets to the No Snowflakes Summer Concert dates go on sale Friday (March 10). Artist and venue pre-sales will be available throughout the week leading up to the on-sale date.

Kid Rock, 2023 No Snowflakes Summer Concert Dates:

June 23 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center (with Chris Janson)

June 24 -- Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena (with Marcus King)

July 1 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena (with Travis Tritt)

July 14 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena (with Grand Funk Railroad)