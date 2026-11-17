Kimberly Williams-Paisley is remembering her late mother with a sweet tribute 10 years after her death.

The Father of the Bride actress shared a photo of the two on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message about the little signs that made her think her mom was watching over her.

“I thought about you all day today, Mom,” she wrote.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley Shares Sweet Message to Late Mom

Williams-Paisley went on to describe seeing a series of repeating numbers throughout the day, including 11:11, 2:22, 3:33, 4:44 and 5:55.

Read More: Kimberly Williams-Paisley Pays Tribute to Friend + Co-Star Diane Keaton After Her Passing

“I wasn’t even trying. Are you peeking over my shoulder? Telling me to watch that pot on the stove, let the sun shine on my face more tomorrow, eat the fancy ice cream, jump in the icy water. Ok! Ok! I’m doing it! I love you forever. #tenyears,” she added.

What Happened to Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Mom?

The actress learned in 2005 that her mother, then 62, had primary progressive aphasia, a rare and incurable form of early-onset dementia. The disease left Linda increasingly moody and accident-prone, while gradually affecting her ability to recognize her own family.

It was later understood that her condition was caused by Alzheimer's disease. Linda died on Nov. 16, 2016, at the age of 73.

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Williams-Paisley later wrote the bestselling memoir Where the Light Gets In: Losing My Mother Only to Find Her Again, sharing her family's experience with the disease.

How Has Kimberly Williams-Paisley Honored Her Mom?

Williams-Paisley has also become a prominent advocate for Alzheimer's awareness, co-founding the annual Dance Party to End ALZ fundraiser.

She found another way to honor her mother in her 2024 Hallmark movie Falling Together. The actress named a character Linda Payne and included a photograph of her real-life mother in one scene.

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Ten years later, her mother's memory remains a big part of Williams-Paisley's everyday life. And sometimes, those little reminders show up when she least expects them.