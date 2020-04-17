Kip Moore's "Southpaw" is "Should've Been a Cowboy" for 2020. The country star's latest, released Friday (April 17), imagines a life lived outside the law.

Written by Moore with Westin Davis, "Southpaw" begins with a repeating guitar line, accented by pounding drums. "I should've been a cowboy," Moore begins, nodding to Toby Keith's 1993 hit.

Moore vividly describes this alternate life throughout the mid-tempo track: He'd be "crazier than Wild Bill," drink doubles of whiskey and spend his days kissing pretty girls and train-hopping from town to town.

"I shoulda been an outlaw / Ready for a quick draw / Everybody'd call me the gunslinger Southpaw / Ain't no time for runnin' / 'Cause you never saw me comin'," Moore sings in the chorus. "I could be dangerous, I could be famous / Have my name, babe, in all of the papers ..."

"Southpaw" gives fans another taste of Moore's forthcoming new album, Wild World. The 13-track project, Moore's fourth studio record, is due out on May 29 and follows 2017's Slowheart. The lead single, "She's Mine," was released in August of 2019.

