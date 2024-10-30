Kristin Cavallari Comments on Ex-Husband Jay Cutler’s DUI Arrest

Kristin Cavallari took a moment to address her ex-husband Jay Cutler's recent legal woes. The reality star dropped in a quick message ahead of the Oct. 22 episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast.

"Really quickly just before we get into the episode, I wanted to hop on here and just let you guys know that this episode was recorded right before a very public incident happened last week with my ex-husband," she explains. "So just keep that in mind as you are listening."

"I will not be commenting on what happened," she continues. "I do, of course, wish Jay nothing, but the best and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs."

"But that's the only thing I will be saying about it publicly."

The episode, titled "Breaking Up Sucks," takes a deep dive into the end of relationships. Cavallari shared stories about her own breakups and also gave advice to those currently going through a breakup.

What Was Jay Cutler Arrest For?

Cutler was arrested on Oct. 18 for driving under the influence and gun possession. The NFL quarterback also committed two other offenses: Failure to exercise due care and violation of implied consent law.

He was booked at Williamson County Jail, just outside of Nashville, Tenn., in Franklin. He was released later that night after posting $5,000 bond.

When Were Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Married?

The former Chicago Bear and reality television star were married in 2013. They share three children: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8. Cutler and Cavallari filed for divorce in 2020, with the split being finalized in 2022.