If the summer of 2020 was like any other summer, the members of Lady Antebellum would have been in New York on Friday, May 29, standing on stage in front of their fans to kick off Today’s Citi Music Series.

But instead, they were in Nashville, and who really knows when they will be on stage again.

However, the country trio made up of Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley didn’t want to miss the chance to spend some time with their fans. On May 29, the “What I’m Leaving For” hitmakers joined Today co-host Savannah Guthrie to virtually greet some of their biggest fans, including a couple whose first dance as a married couple was to the Lady A song “When You Got a Good Thing.”

Mindy and Chris are from Centerville, Ohio, and they're celebrating their tenth anniversary this summer.

“They only wanted two things for their anniversary,” Guthrie explained. “They wanted to see a Lady Antebellum concert, and they wanted to come here, you guys.”

The couple not only got to speak to the members of Lady Antebellum, but they also received the news that once Lady A are back on the road, they are invited to come to a show and receive VIP treatment, including the chance to meet the three country music makers.

The Citi Music Series on Today will continue throughout the summer, featuring virtual performances and interviews with some of country music’s biggest stars, including the Dixie Chicks, Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts. As of now, no audiences will be able to attend these performances due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.