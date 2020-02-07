‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy’s Debut Album Will Blend Genres

American Idol winner Laine Hardy has been hard at work on his debut album, dipping his toes in various genres along the way while not straying from a country path.

After releasing his debut single, "Flame," only moments after winning the show in the spring of 2019, Hardy is working on his first full-length studio album. The 19-year-old has relocated from Louisiana to Nashville, he shares, and hasn't stopped working.

"After I got off the show, all of the sudden I was in Nashville in June and I wrote some songs until late July," Hardy tells the Boot in an interview last fall, "And I just recently recorded some new songs with [famed producer] Michael Knox."

Knox is an in-demand producer, having worked on all nine of Jason Aldean's albums, as well as working with Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Eric Church, ABC's Nashville,Thomas Rhett and more.

"[My partnership with Knox] was just being tossed around and stuff at first, and it was a really great, cool opportunity to chase," Hardy continues. "I don't know how to describe how that happened. I guess I just got lucky."

As for what fans can expect from the album, the Idol winner says he plans to create his own brand of music and fuse a handful of genres.

"I'm more of a traditional kind of artist," he explains. "I would probably blend all my classic and country influences into my music."

Hardy recently shared a photo from inside the recording studio, where he gave fans an update on the process. "I’m just hearing some mixes for the new music y’all," he exclaimed. "I’ll have some news about what’s going to be going on this year and on the new music really soon."

The new season of American Idol is set to premiere on Feb. 16 on ABC.