Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Landman’? Here’s Everything We Know

With the season finale of Landman inching closer and closer, many fans of the show are wondering if there will be a second installment of Taylor Sheridan's newest dramatic offering. Staying true to form, it appears the show's creator is letting us squirm a bit before revealing his plans for the series.

Truth be told, Landman's home Paramount+ has yet to confirm any upcoming seasons for the Billy Bob Thornton-led show. However, it's not the first time we've been left hanging. It felt like an eternity before it was announced Sheridan's series 1923 would return for Season 2. In fact, it was two years before fans got the news they were hoping for.

So, will the story of Landman continue? The simple answer is, it's very likely.

Why Landman Could Return for Another Season

First of all, the show is a juggernaut for both Sheridan and the streaming service. Landman shattered all previous records set by any other original series on Paramount+.

The series brought in 14.9 million households in the first four weeks. This makes it the most-watched original show in the platform's history. Actually, the Top 5 shows were all led by Sheridan, but we digress.

Demi Moore Is Excited to Film Another Season of Landman

Another reason Landman's West Texas drama could continue is because Demi Moore said it will during an interview in 2024. Or, at the very least, she let it slip that something is in the works while talking about her castmates, Thornton and Jon Hamm. Moore plays Cami Miller, who is the wife of oil tycoon Monty Miller (Jon Hamm).

“I thought we looked really good," she says of working with Hamm (quote via Deadline). "He was lovely and I’ve known Billy Bob Thornton for a long time."

"I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second which will be at the beginning of next year,” she spills.

Moore's comments have yet to be confirmed.

If that wasn't enough, the series' co-creator Christian Wallace says the show will go on under one condition.

"Well, I mean, as long as there are stories to tell, I would love to keep telling them," he explains to The Direct. "And I think we really just skinned the surface on our first season, and that's saying something because they cover a lot of ground."

"So yeah, I hope we keep telling these stories for a while," he adds.

