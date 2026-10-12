Lauren Alaina has a story about Morgan Wallen she's never shared before, and it involves her latest duet, "All My Exes."

During a conversation with Country Countdown USA, Alaina revealed that Wallen was actually someone she considered for the song before Chase Matthew ended up joining her on the track.

The reason she went another direction? She didn't want to score a hit just because Wallen was on it.

Lauren Alaina Shares Never-Before-Told Morgan Wallen Story

Alaina tells Country Countdown USA, "I had thought about doing it with Morgan Wallen at first, because we're at the same record label, but Morgan is putting out so much music, and is such a big star, I didn't want to have a hit just because of Morgan Wallen."

That's a pretty interesting admission.

Why Lauren Alaina Didn't Choose Morgan Wallen to Sing "All My Exes"

Alaina wasn't saying she didn't want to work with Wallen. In fact, she had considered him for the duet because the two artists are signed to the same record label, Big Loud Records.

Morgan Wallen Morgan Wallen

But she wanted "All My Exes" to stand on its own, without the possibility that a big-name collaborator would be the main reason people listened.

Read More: Lauren Alaina Fights Back Tears Singing Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ at the Opry [Watch]

And apparently, this is a story she's kept to herself until now. "I've never shared that story before," Alaina revealed.

How Chase Matthew Ended Up on 'All My Exes'

So, if Wallen was the original idea, how did Matthew get involved? Alaina gave credit to her husband for helping make that connection.

“My husband thought of Chase, and it fit well with him." The two were also on tour together at the time, on Jason Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour in summer 2024.

Alaina told me on Taste of Country Nights that "All My Exes," interestingly enough, is her husband's favorite song of hers.

It's always interesting to hear about the country collaborations that almost happened. In this case, fans could have heard Wallen singing alongside Alaina, but her husband's suggestion helped point her toward Matthew instead.

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