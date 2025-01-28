Lauren Alaina and her husband Cam Arnold rounded up the entire family to reveal the sex of their baby. The country singer captured the entire thing on video to share with her fans.

The montage begins in black and white, with the couple carefully painting the pads of their pets' paws and stamping them on a big piece of canvas. Both dogs and even the cat get involved. Throughout the video, Alaina shows the progress of the artwork while adding special touches like her sonogram photos and a cowboy hat.

Eventually, the clips turn to color to reveal that Baby Arnold is a girl.

Watch the sweet video:

Fans and fellow country singers have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and excitement.

"GIRLLLLLLLLL SQUADDDD," RaeLynn writes.

Jason Aldean's wife Brittany also commented with several heart emojis.

When Is Lauren Alaina's Baby Due?

Alaina and her husband Cam first announced they were expecting a baby in early January. The American Idol alum snuck the news into her music video for her new single "Those Kind of Women," revealing her growing bump at the end.

It's the first child for the couple, who married on Feb. 3, 2024.

The pregnancy was a bit of a surprise for the soon-to-be parents. While the pair were excited to start their family, the plan was to start trying for a baby at the end of 2025.

"People are like, 'What's your plan with the birth? And what's your plan here?' And I'm like, listen, 'God's plan. It wasn't my plan,'" Alaina says of her baby on the way.

She also believes her pregnancy is a heavenly gift from her late father, JJ Suddeth, who died in July 2024. While no due date has been revealed, Alaina says her baby girl will be here this summer.