Lauren Alaina has been forced to bow out of an acoustic show she was slated to perform in Kentucky on Saturday (March 20) after testing positive for COVID-19.

The country singer turned to social media to share the news on Saturday afternoon, writing, "I am so sad to say I will not be at the acoustic show in Lexington, Kentucky tonight."

"I tested positive for COVID yesterday," Alaina explains, adding, "I am quarantining and trying to get better!"

According to her official concert schedule, Alaina was scheduled to appear at the Rupp Arena in Lexington as part of an acoustic show that requires masks and social distancing.

The singer goes on to say that she's eager to come back "when it is safe for all of us," and asks fans who can attend the show on Saturday to help "cheer me up a bit" by sending her videos and pictures of the event. She ends by asking fans to "go to the show tonight and celebrate my friends Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Travis Denning, and Priscilla Block," as well as thanking the radio stations who were sponsoring the event "for being so understanding."

Alaina's current single is a duet with Pardi titled "Getting Over Him."

