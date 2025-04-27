Lauren Alaina’s husband, Cam Arnold, showed up to the girl quiz with zero prep and all the confidence.

In her recent Instagram Reel, the country star hopped on the viral “asking my husband questions only girls would know” trend, and y’all… it’s comedy gold.

The twist? She tells him he’s right on every answer, even when he’s hilariously off. Check out the video:

Question 1: “What is a money piece?”

Cameron, without hesitation: “A money piece is like an a-s, a nice one.”

Lauren: “Yes.” (The correct answer: a highlighted front hair strand).

Question 2: “What is a spoolie?”

Cam: “That’s one of them girls that stay wound up.”

Lauren again: “Yes.” (It’s actually a makeup brush for brows/lashes).

Question 3: We'll leave this one out, but let’s just say it was… funny.

Question 4: “What is a water line?”

He answers with hesitation, laughs, and finally goes, “A bed wetter.”

Lauren: “Yes.” (The real answer is the inner rim of your eye).

Question 5: “What does purple shampoo do?”

Cameron: “Turns your hair purple.”

Lauren, bless her: “Yep.” (It neutralizes brassy tones).

Question 6: “What does LBD mean?”

He jokes, “Want the PG version?" Then finally lands on something totally bleep-worthy. He ends with a proud, “He got that LBD!” and Lauren absolutely loses it.

Fans in the comments loved it.

“We love a confident man!” Hannah Brown from The Bachelor commented.

“The way you say yes and him so proud thinking he’s getting them right, has me dead ” said another fan.

Alaina and Arnold, who tied the knot in 2023 after a few years of dating, are seriously the internet’s favorite comedic country couple right now.

You can catch Alaina on tour next at Gulf Coast Jam on May 29, 2025.

