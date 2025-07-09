New and glowing mom Lauren Alaina has given us a first peek into her newborn daughter Beni Doll Arnold's exquisite nursery, and it's jaw-dropping.

Alaina posted a part one video of the nursery tour, saying the room is "literally my favorite room in my house."

Maybe that is partly due to the fact that Alaina says, "There's so much sentimental value inside her nursery."

As the tour begins, Alaina shows us a large pink dresser in Beni's room, saying, "My mom's mom actually bought this furniture when she was pregnant with my mom."

The pink dresser was actually not pink before Alaina got it in her possession. She and her mother worked hard on it to sand and paint it, as well as add detailed horse and saddle pull-out knobs for the drawers.

Other items that Alaina shows off in Beni's new nursery are:

A dream catcher from her stepdad, Sam.

A hand-painted picture of a horse done by Wendy, Alaina's mother-in-law.

A deer picture that was her dad's.

A random yeehaw sign that she bought because she liked it.

A painting that she bought on the road on her first headlining tour ever.

Her great-grandmother's banjos.

A hand-sewn quilt made by a young fan named Darcy.

Alaina says part of the reason she loves the nursery so much is that there are "lots of family up on the walls in here, it means a lot to me."

There are some fellow country artists and artists' wives in the comment section showing their love and support.

Natalie Stovall from Runaway June says, "When I need one, I’m calling you to come decorate! This is so special and beautiful."

Brittany Aldean left three heart smiley emojis.

These comments are a lot nicer than some of the ones on a previous video that Alaina posted, where she was mom shamed because she was bottle-feeding her child, to which Alaina bluntly clapped back.

Fans are also quick to pick out which item in the nursery hit them with the most goosebumps. Whether it's Alaina's great grandmother's banjos or the hand-sewn quilt, each item garnered its own fans on the Instagram post in the comments.

At the end of the video, the "Road Less Traveled" singer left us on a cliffhanger by ending it with a black screen with a message saying, "Come back for part 2."

