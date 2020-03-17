Staying in and practicing social isolation as much of the country is doing in response to the coronavirus pandemic these days might be a bit (or a lot) of a drag for many people, but some are embracing the chance to hit the pause button on life and get closer to their near and dear. Lauren Alaina is one of those, as evidenced by a post she shared to social media Tuesday (March 17).

The post showed off a video of Alaina hanging with and enjoying some bonding time with her guitar-playing dad, with the two jamming on her song "Getting Good." The song features the memorable lines, "I'm afraid of both my parents dying/I call my dad, he answers right away," which is spotlighted in the clip.

"We can go FATHER if we act as a team," Alaina captions the social share. "The best thing about this quarantine is getting to spend it with my daddy. He’s my favorite guitar player in the whole wide world. He’s been playing for me since I was a little girl singing in restaurants in Rossville, Georgia. We are learning to soak up every moment because our lives are already good."

Alaina was scheduled to tour with Blake Shelton on his 2020 Friends & Heroes Tour alongside Trace Adkins, John Anderson, and the Bellamy Brothers, but like numerous other tours and music fesitvals, those dates have been postponed.