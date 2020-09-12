Lee Brice has revealed the details of his upcoming fifth studio album, Hey World. The effort takes its name for the previously issued title track that finds the country singer giving a piano-driven appeal for solitude.

The new album announcement comes with a powerfully reflective music video for the identically titled song that features Nigerian musician and The Voice Season 7 contestant Blessing Offor. As for the 15-track collection from which it hails, Brice thinks it might be his finest offering yet.

"Hey World is just my next step in life," the singer explains. "Where I am, who I am, what I love and what I feel. From the songs to the production to the order they play in, I always have and still do make it my goal to get better and better at what I do. Short of my family, my wife and friends, my music is the deepest part of me."

Brice continues, "So I am overjoyed to say that I think I have made my best project to date. I stand by everything I have ever done, but … because of my team, my co-producers, my engineers [and] my label, I was able to make what I hope will be my most successful album to date."

The Curb Records recording artist hasn't dropped a full-length album since his 2017 self-titled affair. This year, however, the poignant "Hey World" provided a steady anchor for the singer's subsequent chapter.

"We wrote the title track from an introspective, truthful place," Brice says. "With everything that is happening in the world currently, and how fast-paced we are as a society, in general, sometimes you just want everything to stop — just to appreciate what we do have. People are suffering and it can't be ignored."

Hey World arrives Nov. 28. Pre-order and pre-save the album now. Below, see the cover art and tracklisting.

Ryan Smith/Curb Records

Lee Brice's Hey World Tracklist:

1. "Atta Boy"

2. "One of Them Girls"

3. "More Beer"

4. "Memory I Don't Mess With"

5. "Save the Roses"

6. "Good Ol' Boys"

7. "Don't Need No Reason"

8. "Do Not Disturb"

9. "Soul"

10. "Sons and Daughters"

11. "Country Knows"

12. "Lies"

13. "If You"

14. "I Hope You're Happy Now"

15. "Hey World" (feat. Blessing Offor)