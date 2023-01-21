REPORT: Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Will Get Full Custody of Their Twins

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband, musician Michael Lockwood, will get full custody of their twin daughters after her death, according to a new report.

TMZ reports that Lockwood is set to receive full custody of the couple's 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper Lockwood, after their mother's death on Jan. 12, despite some previous speculation that there could be a challenge over custody.

Why Was There Speculation Over Custody of Lisa Marie Presley's Kids?

Lockwood was Presley's fourth husband, and their bitter divorce featured back-and-forth accusations about all manner of inappropriate behavior, including allegations from Presley that she had found hundreds of images of child pornography on Lockwood's computer. An investigation into those allegations turned up no evidence.

Presley was living with her first ex-husband, Danny Keough, at the time of her death, and there had been some speculation that he might try to challenge Lockwood for custody.

However, TMZ reports that the twins have been living with their father since their mother's death, and they want that situation to continue. Citing "sources connected to the family," the celebrity news outlet states that Harper and Finley have been clear that living with Lockwood full-time will be their preference, and since a court already found him fit enough to grant joint custody, there's no legal standing to challenge his parental rights under California law.

According to the report, the Presley family is on board with Lockwood receiving full custody.

How Did Lisa Marie Presley Die?

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, 2023, after suffering full cardiac arrest at her home in California. Paramedics were able to revive her and transport her to the hospital, where she was reportedly pronounced brain dead. Her family had signed a DNR due to her condition, and Presley died after flatlining again. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, broke the news of her death that afternoon.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said in a statement to People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," she added. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

What Was Lisa Marie Presley's Cause of Death?

The medical examiner's ruling on Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been deferred pending further tests.

Where Is Lisa Marie Presley Buried?

Lisa Marie Presley was buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 19, beside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at the age of 27. Presley's father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Gladys and Vernon Presley, are also buried there.

When Is Lisa Marie Presley's Public Memorial?

Lisa Marie Presley's public memorial service will take place on the north lawn of Graceland on Sunday (Jan. 22). The service is open to the public. A procession to view Presley's final resting place in the Meditation Garden will follow.

Who Owns Graceland After Lisa Marie Presley's Death?

Lisa Marie Presley's three surviving children — Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood — will inherit Graceland, the family has confirmed.

