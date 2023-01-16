The last man to interview Lisa Marie Presley could tell she wasn't well.

"Something's off here," Billy Bush says he told his producer at the Golden Globe Awards last week.

Presley went into cardiac arrest 36 hours after the Golden Globes. TMZ is now reporting that she went into cardiac arrest a second time while hospitalized, but her family had signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order by that point, since she was believed to be brain dead. Presley died on Jan. 12.

Bush spoke with the daughter of Elvis Presley for Extra on the red carpet just before showtime on Jan. 10. Talking to FOX 11 in Los Angeles, he recalled the 54-year-old as "uneven in her balance."

"She was cognizant. She was certainly with it, just a second slow," he shares. "But she was there. She was definitely there, but just a tad off in some way."

"She was very uneven in her balance," Bush says of Presley. "The speech was very slow. And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me and said, 'Something's off here.'"

Lisa Marie Presley had four kids, including Benjamin who died by suicide in 2020.

Both her father and grandmother died after suffering heart attacks, at ages 42 and 46, respectively.

Presley and her mother Priscilla Presley were at the 2023 Golden Globes to support Austin Butler, who played Elvis Presley in the movie Elvis.

Bush's statement amplifies what others saw on the red carpet: Presley needed support walking or standing still at times. Extra asked stars to step up two stairs to talk to Bush.

"It was clear that she was not coming up the two flights. I went down and met her on the carpet itself," Bush says.

Toward the end of his conversation with FOX, Bush reveals he was also the last person interview to Michael Jackson before his death in June 2009. Jackson and Presley were married from 1994 to 1996.

Rarely Seen Pictures of Elvis With Lisa Marie Presley Lisa Marie Presley was nine years old when her father Elvis Presley died in 1977. This gallery of rarely seen family pictures shows how fond the rock n' roll legend was of his little girl.

On Jan. 12, 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley died after going into cardiac arrest. Like her father, she leaves behind a young family.