Lisa Marie Presley's former mansion in Florida has found a buyer, and the new residents are getting a stunning home with an impressive celebrity pedigree.

Presley's former 9-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom, 7,815-square-foor oceanfront estate in Clearwater, Fla., listed for just under $6 million dollars in early 2023. It's currently listed in pending status.

The spectacular home opens into a two-story foyer that leads to a grand staircase, while the back of the home has French doors that open onto stunning 180-degree views of the ocean. The luxurious three-story residence features uncluttered, modern lines, oversized windows that let in plenty of natural light, a fully modernized kitchen, a large recreational space and more. The oversized master bedroom attaches to a master bathroom with a deep soaking tub, a double shower and double vanities, and all of the other bathrooms are equally well-appointed.

The stunning abode also features a private courtyard with a water feature and a stone fireplace, and the back of the property leads to a 60-foot dock that includes electric, water, a jet ski lift and entertainment areas for outdoor dining and social gatherings.

According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Presley owned Florida estate in part because it was near the Clearwater headquarters of the Church of Scientology. She sold the house to fellow Scientologist Kirstie Alley more than two decades ago and later left the organization altogether. Alley's estate listed the property for sale after her death in December of 2022. Presley died in January of 2023.

Station Square Realty holds the official listing on Presley's former Clearwater mansion. According to online property sites, the asking price of $5,995,000 breaks down to $767 per square foot and a monthly payment of $38,560.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside the luxurious estate, and keep scrolling to see inside her spectacular mansion in California, as well as Priscilla Presley's luxury condo.

PICTURES: Look Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Oceanfront Florida Mansion Lisa Marie Presley's former mansion in Florida is for sale, and pictures show a stunning oceanfront property fit for rock royalty.

PICTURES: See Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Spectacular California Mansion Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting home for rock music royalty.