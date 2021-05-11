Little Big Town are returning to the road in 2021. The award-winning vocal group have revealed the new dates for their 2021 Nightfall Tour, which have been rescheduled from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country vocal group consisting of Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet posted the new dates to social media on Monday (May 10). The Nightfall Tour is now slated to begin on Sept. 3 with a string of three consecutive dates at the Paramount Theater in Denver, Colo., and it runs through Nov. 5, when it wraps in Greensboro, N.C.

"Nightfall Tour… returns," LBT write to accompany the new dates. "Pre-sale starts now, use code: NIGHTFALL. We can’t wait to see you back out on the road!"

Ashley Ray and Caitlyn Smith will support Little Big Town on various dates of the tour as their special guests.

Little Big Town released their Nightfall album in January of 2020. The album was preceded by a single, "The Daughters," and the group have also released "Over Drinking" to radio. Their current single from the project is "Wine, Beer, Whiskey."

The quartet initially announced their Nightfall Tour in September of 2019, with dates beginning in January of 2020. They were partway into the road trek when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, forcing them to reschedule those dates to later in 2020. The new dates are scheduled at the same venues as the previously announced dates.

For more information, visit Little Big Town's official website.

Little Big Town's 2021 Nightfall Tour Dates:

Sept. 3-5 -- Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theater*

Sept. 10-11 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater+

Sept. 24-25 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland*

Sept 29-30 -- Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre+

Oct. 7 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre Detroit+

Oct. 8-9 -- Reading, Pa. @ Santander Performing Arts Center*

Oct. 14 -- Richmond Va. @ Altria Theater*

Oct. 16 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium*

Nov. 4-5 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts*

* With Ashley Ray

+ With Caitlyn Smith