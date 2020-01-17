Little Big Town's new album, Nightfall, is out on Friday, Jan. 17, and to promote it, the fourtet made an appearance on The Tonight Show this week to perform their poignant single "Sugar Coat."

The group's performance was a subdued, yet powerful statement. Little Big Town appear on an empty stage set against a white backdrop in the video above, where the backing band let the melody and lyrics speak for themselves.

"Sometimes I wish I liked drinking, sometimes I wish I liked pills / Wish I could sleep with a stranger but someone like me never will," sings Little Big Town member Karen Fairchild, whose huskier vocal tone conveys the weight behind the lyrics.

"Sugar Coat" was co-written by Little Big Town frequent collaborator Lori McKenna alongside fellow songwriters Josh Kerr and Jordyn Shellhart. The song received an accompanying set of visual to promote the song — a music video was directed by Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos, who are siblings, and stars actress Kate Bosworth.

Nightfall includes the group's previously-released songs "Over Drinking," "Nightfall" and another poignant ballad, "The Daughters," which earned the group acclaim and scored them a 2020 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance..

Little Big Town will soon embark on their Nightfall Tour, which will run through May. The run will be followed by two nights at the Apollo Theater.