Lollapalooza Just Announced Its First Ever Country Music Headliner

Lollapalooza is going country in a way the Chicago music festival has never done before. The 2025 lineup was just announced, and it includes one of country music's biggest artists.

Lollapalooza 2025 takes place at Grant Park in Chicago from July 31 to Aug. 3.

Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator and Sabrina Carpenter are three of the most well-known stars booked to perform.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Thursday (March 20) at 10AM CT.

Luke Combs is set to headline one of the stages, which is historic because no country artist has ever done that. In fact, the list of country artists to play the festival is so small that when Dierks Bentley did so in 2008, he joked that he was "Lolla's token country performer."

Get our free mobile app

Eric Church and Kacey Musgraves are two more who played early in their careers. Combs is the first to do so with a long list of certified country radio hits, and he's the first to close a stage down.

Interestingly, it's not the only iconic music festival he'll play in 2025.

Combs has not announced a headlining tour for the year. Instead, he's slated to play festivals including Tortuga and Stagecoach in April, Bonnaroo in June and his own Bootleggers Bonfire in October. It's a relatively quiet time for an artist who has seemingly had at least one song on radio airplay charts each week since he debuted with "Hurricane" in 2016.

Related: Your 2025 Country Music Festivals Guide

Rüfüs Du Sol, Twice, A$AP Rocky, Korn, Gracie Abrams and Doechii are some of the other headliners. As is usually the case, there is minimal country music to support Combs. There are 170 acts on this year's Lollapalooza lineup card.

Combs didn't comment on the Lollapalooza announcement other than to repost the festival's ticketing message on X (formerly Twitter). He's kept a low profile in America this year, even skipping the Grammys.

Top 20 Luke Combs Songs That Prove 'Em All Wrong Check out Luke Combs' best songs, and the songs that changed his life when so many thought he wasn't good enough to be a country star.

Luke Combs and Nicole Combs' Cutest Pics Prove They're Better Together After meeting at a music festival in 2016, Luke Combs and his wife Nicole has been inseparable. The two were engaged by 2018 and tied the knot in 2020. Fast-forward four years and the couple are now proud parents of two little boys, Tex Lawrence and Beau Lee. Despite the rapid pace of their relationship, Luke and Nicole Combs remain one of the cutest and most devoted couples in country music, and these photos prove it.