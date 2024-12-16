America’s Oldest Department Store to Make a Comeback

Unlock your nostalgia closet, because America's oldest department store chain is coming back.

You'll remember the large, cursive font on a giant store on the corner of a mall that read Lord & Taylor. The department store first opened in 1826 — that's like back in your great-great-great grandparents' days!

After closing all brick and mortar locations of their department stores in 2021, Lord & Taylor is making a comeback.

They are keeping their original logo that is very recognizable, but other than that, not much will be the same.

New ownership, new management and a clear new vision of what they intend to do this time around ... Lord & Taylor is focusing on three things: Home goods, dresses and footwear.

They are banking on the old logo to help draw in familiar faces, and new designs to help attract new customers.

A visit to Lord & Taylor's website reveals the following statement:

"We are delighted to bring back our beloved logo and are dedicated to restoring Lord & Taylor’s reputation for exceptional customer service and quality. Our focus will be on introducing new products under the iconic Lord & Taylor signature logo."

Regal Brands Global is the new company that acquired Lord & Taylor, back when the brand held more than $40 million in debt. Regal is certain that they will be able to revive the legendary brand.

Regal says that for now, the return will be online only, but that the plan is to get brick and mortar locations back open in the near future.

