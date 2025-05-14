If Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Emmy Russell could tell the late country legend one thing, it would be about the newest addition to the family: Russell's own baby daughter, who was born in February.

In an emotional new video, Russell leaves a voicemail for her grandmother in Heaven, her eyes welling up with tears as she expresses how much she wishes Lynn could've met her baby girl.

"I think you would love her," Russell says in the emotional clip.

The phone call to Lynn was part of a music video Russell — a singer herself — is filming for a song called "Phone Call to Heaven." She collaborated on the song with her husband and fellow musician Tyler Ward, who is also featured in the clip: His "Phone Call to Heaven" is to his late father, and it is just as emotional as Russell's portion.

Get our free mobile app

Many fans have already heard Russell's music before.

She was a standout contestant on Season 22 of American Idol, giving performances like her own original "Skinny" as well as a rendition of her famous grandmother's "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Russell has continued to release music since her time on the show, and also let fans into her journey through pregnancy and motherhood, including some near-fatal complications she experienced postpartum.

Though she's made it a point to chase her own artistic lane, Russell has never shied away from her love for her grandmother's music, either.

During her "Phone Call to Heaven," she reflected on the illness and decline Lynn experienced before she died in 2022 at the age of 90.

Read More: Emmy Russell Didn't Want to Sing Loretta Lynn's Song on American Idol

"I'm so happy that you're in a place where you don't feel alone and you're just no longer sick anymore," Russell continued. "I love you so much. I miss you so much."

The video of Russell's message to Lynn also serves as an open call for fans to send in their own videos of their messages to late loved ones.

The singer shared a number that anyone can dial to place their own "Phone Call to Heaven," and she asked participants to tag themselves on social media so that she and Ward can see the results. They're planning to compile all those clips into a video for their song.