Loretta Lynn was one of the most important musical artists of her generation across all genres, and that success allowed her to live in style in a string of luxurious homes in the Nashville area.

Lynn moved to Music City with her husband, Oliver "Doolittle " Lynn, when they bought their first Nashville home in 1961 with assistance from the Wilburn Brothers and Decca Records, not long after Lynn first launched her career.

Their first Nashville home was fairly modest, but Lynn stepped up to more luxurious digs as the years went on, including a mansion that she later sold to Jake Owen.

The country icon was living in another luxury home in a small rural community just West of Nashville before her death in October of 2022 at the age of 90. That house sold for $799,000 just three months after the legendary singer died.

