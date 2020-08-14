Luke Bryan has added another achievement to his many accomplishments. The country singer recently rode more than 100 miles on his bike in an intense road cycling activity known as a century ride.

Bryan shared a victorious photo of himself and his cycling crew that shows him proudly hoisting his bicycle as his fellow riders surround him. All six cyclists look incredibly proud of the ride they completed together.

A century ride, by definition, comprises at least 100 miles. However, Bryan and his team went a bit further than that, as the singer explained alongside the Instagram picture he posted Thursday (Aug. 13).

"Thanks for this crew for an amazing day," Bryan says. "My first century in the books. Never could have [imagined] I would have ever ridden 105 miles in a day. Here's to many more."

Of course, fans of the entertainer might be aware of Bryan's biking history. After all, just a few years ago, the singer admitted that he wears bicycle shorts when riding — unabashedly proving his seriousness about the activity. But in October 2016, the "Play It Again" crooner experienced an accident on his bike. Just hours before a concert, he fell on a ride and broke his clavicle (or collarbone). The mishap required minor surgery.

Still, that didn't stop Bryan from getting back on his bike this time around. And talk about a thrilling month for the country star: Last week, Bryan released his seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here. It includes tunes such as "One Margarita," "What She Wants Tonight" and "Knockin' Boots."

