Luke Bryan Cancels Another Tour Stop: ‘Every Show I Sing I’m Setting My Voice Back’

Luke Bryan has canceled yet another stop on his Country On Tour due to an illness he just can't shake. The singer scrapped his Brandon, Miss. show planned for Sunday night (Aug. 13), announcing the news and apologizing to his fans on social media.

Bryan's illness has already forced him to cancel three shows last weekend, and he made a shaky return to the stage for two nights earlier this week.

"Under doctor advisement after taking 6 days off to heal I attempted to sing at both shows Thursday and Saturday and it was a struggle," Bryan wrote on Twitter. "Every show I sing I'm setting my voice back. I will continue to do everything I can to get better. Please know how much you mean to me and how heartbreaking this is to do."

Bryan performed in Nashville on Saturday night (Aug. 12), and he had to get creative in order to compensate for his illness. Instead of attempting his usual power-packed set list of hits, he detoured into an acoustic, covers-filled portion of the show before rallying for a final batch of crowd-friendly bangers like "Rain is a Good Thing" and "Country Girl (Shake it for Me.)" It wasn't a typical Luke Bryan show by any means, but fans who came to see the singer's grit, determination and heart for his live audience weren't disappointed.

Following the canceled show on Sunday night in Mississippi, the next planned stop on Bryan's Country On Tour is Aug. 17 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The trek is due to wrap in late October, and Bryan is also planning to mount his annual Farm Tour in his off-dates in September.

The singer also recently announced the final dates on his Luke Bryan: VEGAS residency, which will conclude in early January 2024.

Pictures: Luke Bryan Live In Nashville Luke Bryan played Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, Aug. 12. Opening acts included Ashley Cooke, Chayce Beckham and Jackson Dean.