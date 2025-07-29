Dale Jr. Called B.S. on Luke Combs’ Original ‘Back in the Saddle’ Video — and Changed the Whole Thing

Luke Combs’ new single “Back in the Saddle” comes with a music video all about grit, dirt, and getting back to your roots — and you can thank Dale Earnhardt Jr. for that vibe.

The NASCAR legend didn’t just show up in the video; he put on his director’s hat and helped shape the story.

In today’s world of creativity, sometimes it all starts with a simple text.

On a new episode of his podcast Ask Jr., the racing icon shared how Combs reached out casually:

“Luke Combs texted me the other day, going, ‘Hey man, I got a video idea. You wanna be in it?’ And I’m like, ‘Of course I do.’”

Combs had pitched a concept, but Earnhardt wasn’t sold. The plan was for him to drive a Next Gen car at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After hearing the song, Earnhardt spoke up: “The song sounds like it’s about grassroots racing to me... like a guy getting back into his old s--t.”

He added, “I’ve never driven a Next Gen car and I never will, so it didn’t feel authentic.”

Wait — What’s a Next Gen Car?

The Next Gen car is NASCAR’s current Cup Series vehicle, introduced in 2022 to modernize the sport and reduce costs.

With updated tech, independent rear suspension, and a sleeker design, it’s a big leap from what drivers like Earnhardt raced during their careers.

For Jr., who never competed in one, hopping behind the wheel of a Next Gen for the video didn’t feel real.

Instead, he suggested filming at a local short track and showcasing late model stock racing — the grassroots action that fits the song’s message perfectly.

His idea won, and that’s what made it into the final video, which also features racing legend Richard Petty.

Cranking Up the Volume on a New Era

“Back in the Saddle” is Combs’ first new single in over a year — and it hits hard.

Written by Combs, Jonathan Singleton, Dan Isbell, and The Brothers Hunt, the track delivers a rock-tinged energy made for stadiums.

Fans of “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” will recognize the loud guitars and outlaw attitude, but this one feels more personal.

It’s not exactly a comeback song — it’s a declaration.

Here’s the full lyrics to “Back in the Saddle,” where Combs delivers a gritty, determined anthem about getting back to what he does best.

I’ve been gone for a little too long / I've been waitin’ on the drummer to kick off a comeback song / I’ve been waitin’ in the wings like a dog on a chain / I can feel this fire building up a little wild in it / Went and checked the wire, sure enough there’s live in it / Try to stop it but I can’t, it’s callin’ my name.

Chorus:

‘Cause I’m back in the saddle like some old cowboy / Who dug his way out of his grave / Pulled up his boots, put his pistol on his hip / Climbed up and took hold of the reins / Don’t worry where I’ve been / I’m back in the saddle again.

This time I’m takin’ what’s mine / Like a long lost out west outlaw outta his mind / I’m ridin’ into town, no turnin’ back now.

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Chorus

Don’t worry where I’ve been / I’m back in the saddle again.