If you're a celebrity at a Luke Combs concert, you'll probably get invited to shotgun a beer with him. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the honor at Combs' show in K.C. on Saturday (June 10).

Mahomes — aruably one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL currently — is used to taking shotgun snaps from his center, but apparently, he is also really good at shotgunning beers.

Combs surprised the whole crowd in Kansas City when he said he would like to bring out his buddy Mahomes. The hometown crowd went absolutely bonkers the moment their superstar quarterback hit the stage in his signature backwards hat.

It's hard to tell who actually was faster at shotgunning beers without the instant replay. Combs does this most nights at his shows, so he has shotgunning experience over Mahomes, but the football star is a full-fledged athlete at the top of his physical fitness, so he's got speed.

Recently, Combs has been trying to teach everyone the proper ins and outs of beer shotgunning. Remember when he taught Ed Sheeron how to properly shotgun a beer? And in May, Combs brought Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett onstage to shotgun beers at his Pittsburgh tour stop.

Combs is currently on his Luke Combs World Tour in support of his new 18-track album, Gettin' Old, which is out now.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Country Music's Best Drinking Songs Check out country music's best drinking songs. Over 100 country songs about beer, whiskey, wine and beer.

Top 20 Luke Combs Songs That Prove 'Em All Wrong Check out Luke Combs' best songs, and the songs that changed his life when so many thought he wasn't good enough to be a country star.